Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.37

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.37 and last traded at $62.37, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGPYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $7.0881 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Agile Group’s payout ratio is 49.00%.

Agile Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

