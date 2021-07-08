AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares $0.12 Jul 21 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a jul 21 dividend on Thursday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 10th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

AGNC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. 362,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

