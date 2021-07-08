AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) is Bramshill Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,401 shares during the period. AGNC Investment accounts for about 4.3% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $67,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000.

NASDAQ:AGNCP traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

