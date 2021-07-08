AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Up 2.7%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.88. 1,056,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,638,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.55.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in AIkido Pharma by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,559 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,548 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AIkido Pharma by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

