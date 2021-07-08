AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Up 2.7%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.88. 1,056,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,638,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.55.
AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
About AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
