Aion Price Reaches $0.13 (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Aion has a market cap of $62.77 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,008.94 or 1.00063933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00038112 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.17 or 0.01231268 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00371007 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.97 or 0.00381873 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005840 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 493,134,322 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

