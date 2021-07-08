Airbloc Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. Airbloc has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $8,378.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00054549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.37 or 0.00858367 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 92.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

