Akash Network (AKT) Hits Market Capitalization of $204.46 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $204.46 million and $1.59 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00009423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00121571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00163960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,773.73 or 0.99914537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.20 or 0.00939573 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 144,293,777 coins and its circulating supply is 66,150,163 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

