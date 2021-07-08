Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69.

About Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF)

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway, Germany, the United States, Brazil, Asia, rest of Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers drilling equipment, drilling riser solutions, and related products and services for the drilling market; and vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry.

