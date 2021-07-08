Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Albany International worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,479,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,391,000 after buying an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 416,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,775,000 after purchasing an additional 78,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Albany International by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 405,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Shares of AIN opened at $88.10 on Thursday. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.