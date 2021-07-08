Alchemix (ALCX) Market Cap Hits $98.30 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $98.30 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $346.53 or 0.01052850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00056967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.17 or 0.00936292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00044048 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

ALCX is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.