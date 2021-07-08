Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Sells 39 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 7.5% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $40.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,656.11. 98,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,734.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,340.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.