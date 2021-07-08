Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Robert Paul Sells 30,000 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,861,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $934,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $367,776.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00.

NASDAQ ALEC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,600. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

