Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Robert Paul Sells 30,000 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,861,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 2nd, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $934,200.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $367,776.50.
- On Friday, May 21st, Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00.
NASDAQ ALEC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,600. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.
About Alector
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
