Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $16.16 million and $365,855.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,395,016 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

