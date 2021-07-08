Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $184.27 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $186.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

