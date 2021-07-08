Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Price Target Increased to GBX 150 by Analysts at Barclays

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ALFA remained flat at $GBX 145.50 ($1.90) on Wednesday. 31,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £436.50 million and a PE ratio of 21.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.05. Alfa Financial Software has a twelve month low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 154 ($2.01).

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

In other Alfa Financial Software news, insider Adrian Chamberlain purchased 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £19,844.40 ($25,926.84).

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.