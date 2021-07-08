Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 196,539 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 6.5% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $84,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $48,708,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $20,246,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 100.5% in the first quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 110,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,322 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 103.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 39,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 300.0% in the first quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.30.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $8.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,515,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.34. The stock has a market cap of $540.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

