Alien Worlds 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $36.88 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0877 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $80.17 million and $36.88 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00118662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00162650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,845.42 or 0.99345045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.52 or 0.00936184 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

