Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.64.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $602.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $593.62. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $267.63 and a 12-month high of $647.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,375,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

