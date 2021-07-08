All Sports (SOC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.56 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market capitalization of $27.97 million and $2.56 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00056129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.00893490 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.