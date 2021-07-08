Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,424 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Allegion worth $284,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,548,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,348,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2,556.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 333,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Allegion stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,376. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

