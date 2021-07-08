AllianceBlock Trading 6.7% Higher This Week (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $80.36 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00055195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.09 or 0.00865206 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,999,383 coins. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

