Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 763,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

