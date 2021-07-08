Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.09

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 833999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

