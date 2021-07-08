AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Reaches $0.0274 on Top Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. AllSafe has a market cap of $250,994.11 and $28.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00062399 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000721 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

