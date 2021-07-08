Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,591,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $23,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 941,148 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $12,605,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 653,132 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $18.17 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 over the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDRX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

