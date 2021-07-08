Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALNY stock opened at $172.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

