Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 68% higher against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $210.47 million and approximately $106.81 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00002245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00055819 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002216 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002475 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

