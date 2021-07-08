Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Price Reaches $0.0834 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Alpha Impact has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $501,178.19 and $16,328.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00046130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00118187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00162977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,445.14 or 0.98927315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.79 or 0.00941518 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.