Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $7,792,410.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,646.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total value of $7,084,770.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $8.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,593.08. The stock had a trading volume of 37,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,961. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,612.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,444.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

