Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 70 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total transaction of $182,144.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $17.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,583.69. The stock had a trading volume of 57,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,961. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,444.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,612.80.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.