Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 9.3% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $31.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,569.84. 23,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,444.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,612.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,242 shares of company stock worth $157,498,934. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

