Alphr finance Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003100 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $601,937.35 and approximately $257,792.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00045892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00163362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,352.22 or 0.99515598 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.46 or 0.00945739 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

