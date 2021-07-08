Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.72

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

