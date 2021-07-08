Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alstom has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,880,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.88. Alstom has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

