Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) & CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) Critical Review

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Alteryx has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTGX Mining has a beta of 17.15, suggesting that its share price is 1,615% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alteryx and CTGX Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -9.81% -2.24% -0.71% CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alteryx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alteryx and CTGX Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 0 5 9 0 2.64 CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alteryx currently has a consensus price target of $124.36, indicating a potential upside of 50.13%. Given Alteryx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alteryx is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alteryx and CTGX Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $495.31 million 11.23 -$24.37 million $0.06 1,380.67 CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CTGX Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alteryx.

Summary

Alteryx beats CTGX Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc. provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; Alteryx Analytics Hub, a server-based product that provides a centralized and governed, web-based experience for process automation, collaboration, and analytics; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a hub for machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities for automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. Alteryx has strategic relationship with Veritone. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

CTGX Mining Company Profile

CTGX Mining, Inc., through its subsidiary, Sackets Harbor Brewing Company, develops, produces, and markets micro brewed beers. The company offers its products under the brand names of War of 1812 Amber Ale, Railroad Red Ale, Thousand Island Pale Ale, 1812 Amber Ale Light, and Harbor Wheat. It also develops complementary products, such Sackets Harbor Coffee and Sackets Harbor Brewing Co. Root Beer. The company was formerly known as Harbor Brewing Co., Inc. and changed its name to CTGX Mining, Inc. in November 2012. CTGX Mining, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

