Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:ATAQU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:ATAQU)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 5,300 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.