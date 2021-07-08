Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$59.90. Altus Group shares last traded at C$59.44, with a volume of 58,254 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and set a C$63.00 target price (down from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 88.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.44.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$137.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 2.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total transaction of C$420,002.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,404,567.60.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

