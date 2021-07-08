Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $14.78

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $13.91. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 3,420 shares changing hands.

ACH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 126.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

