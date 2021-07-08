Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $47.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,648.97. 115,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,340.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,734.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

