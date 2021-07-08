Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Trimmed by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.2% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $20.87 on Thursday, hitting $3,675.71. The stock had a trading volume of 171,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,340.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,734.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

