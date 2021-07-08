Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.7% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $184,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $38.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,657.84. The stock had a trading volume of 105,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,340.08. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,734.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.