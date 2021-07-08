American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $30,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.35.

American Express stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.36. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

