American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Position Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFG opened at $121.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.05. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

