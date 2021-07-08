American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $121.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $141.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

