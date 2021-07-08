American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.63. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 284 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $105.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.87.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American River Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.