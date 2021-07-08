American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Sells $27,287.00 in Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $277.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $280.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

