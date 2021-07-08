American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,051 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $278.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $279.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.76. The company has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

