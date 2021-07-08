Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.98. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 33,636 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $179.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.