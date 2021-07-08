Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $5.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,078. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.10.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

