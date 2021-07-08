AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Holdings Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.17% of AMERISAFE worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean Traynor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

